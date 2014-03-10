BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
March 10 Mt. Gox, once the world's largest bitcoin exchange, filed for U.S. Bankruptcy in Dallas late Sunday, a move that will temporarily put U.S. legal action on hold against the Japanese company.
The company said without U.S. bankruptcy protection it would spend substantial funds defending itself against a U.S. lawsuit seeking class action status that was filed in Chicago federal court.
Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy in Japan in February after it said it may have lost 750,000 of its customers bitcoins.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.