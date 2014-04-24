TOKYO, April 24 Tokyo District Court ordered
liquidation to begin at failed bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, the
company said on Thursday, after the bankruptcy administrator
said on April 16 that it would be difficult to rehabilitate the
firm.
Mt. Gox, once the largest bitcoin exchange in the world,
filed for bankruptcy protection on Feb. 28, saying that 750,000
of its customers' bitcoins had been taken from the exchange due
to a security flaw in its code, as well as 100,000 belonging to
the exchange. It also said that $27 million was missing from its
bank accounts.
A document uploaded onto its website and signed by
bankruptcy administrator, attorney Nobuaki Kobayashi, said that
he would conduct an investigation regarding the liability of the
representative director of the company, Mark Karpeles, regarding
the missing assets.
The document also said that a creditors' meeting would take
place on July 23, 2014.
A group of investors under the umbrella of a company called
Sunlot made a last-ditch attempt in mid-April to prevent the
liquidation of the exchange, bidding to take over Mt. Gox in
order to retrieve the cryptocurrency and cash belonging to its
127,000 creditors.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Dominic Lau)