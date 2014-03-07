(Corrects paragraph 3 to 'about 1,000 investors', not '10,000')
* Investors drawn to transparency, lack of official control
* Bitcoin's value spiked, crashed, took off again last year
* Enthusiast wants widespread use before 2020 Tokyo Olympics
By Kevin Krolicki and Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Feb 28 Like other bitcoin evangelists,
Ken Shishido is ready to write off the money he lost in the
bankruptcy of Tokyo-based virtual currency exchange Mt. Gox as
the price of revolutionising global finance.
"In the early days of the automobile, there were traffic
accidents because you didn't have traffic lights or pedestrian
crossings," he said hours after Mt. Gox said on Friday it had
lost up to half a billion dollars of investor funds, including
some of his own. "But we didn't ban automobiles."
Shishido, who lives in Tokyo, was one of about 1,000
investors in Japan who became creditors in Mt. Gox's bankruptcy
when the company capped a tumultuous period of weeks by filing
for bankruptcy on Friday.
He lost about a tenth of his investment in bitcoin in Mt.
Gox, he said, and expected none of that money to come back.
Early enthusiasts for the five-year-old crypto-currency were
drawn to its revolutionary ideals of transparency and a lack of
central or official control. There was also a heady mix of geek
chic - the currency is "mined" through a process involving
complex computer math - and laissez-faire Austrian economics.
Mt. Gox's loss is eye-popping but so too is the number of
creditors - 127,000 - in what had been the world's biggest
exchange. That means the average trader lost the equivalent of
$3,500 in the bankruptcy at current bitcoin prices, assuming no
money is recovered in the court-supervised restructuring in
Tokyo set to play out over the following months.
VALUE SPIKES, CRASHES, TAKES OFF AGAIN
Bitcoin's value spiked in April 2013 as the crisis-racked
Cyprus government clamped down on withdrawals and seized
deposits, rattling faith in "fiat" currencies.
The crypto-currency soon crashed back. Late last year, as
the number of exchanges and the virtual money's name recognition
grew, it took off again.
Bitcoin gained wider acceptance - and took off again in
price - late last year. It attracted high-profile proponents,
like the investor twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss of Facebook
fame, and speculators.
Investors interviewed after the exchange collapsed faulted
the Tokyo exchange and Mt. Gox's French CEO Mark Karpeles, but
they remained committed to the bitcoin idea.
Roger Ver, a big investor in Mt. Gox, said he did not know
if he would ever get any of his lost bitcoin back.
"But the important thing to realize is that Mt. Gox is just
one company using bitcoin. The bitcoin technology itself is
still absolutely amazing," he said.
"Even if one email service provider is having a problem that
doesn't mean people are going to stop using email. It's the same
with bitcoin."
POSITIVE VIEW
Ver spoke of "all of the positive ways in which bitcoin is
going to change the world ... if anything, it is kind of for the
better of bitcoin that the irresponsible players are going out
of business."
Shishido said he does not expect to get his virtual money
back, but that the rest of his bitcoin investments had soared
10-fold in value.
Keiichi Hida, a bitcoin investor and member of the Japan
Digital Money Association, lost 100,000 yen ($980) worth of
bitcoins, which he got involved with as a form of "study". But
he was unfazed.
"We should make it a national project to have bitcoin used
nationwide at the time of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," he said. "I
think then everyone would come to Tokyo in an instant."
Mt. Gox CEO Karpeles, even after bowing to apologise for the
exchange's bankruptcy, later said the currency will endure. "The
bitcoin industry is continuing and the most important thing now
is to limit the impact of (Mt Gox's collapse) on that"
($1 = 102.0850 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by William Mallard;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)