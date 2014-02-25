By Ruairidh Villar, Sophie Knight and Brett Wolf
TOKYO/ST LOUIS Feb 25 Mt. Gox, once the world's
biggest bitcoin exchange, abruptly stopped trading on Tuesday
and its chief executive said the business was at "a turning
point," sparking concerns about the future of the unregulated
virtual currency.
Several other digital currency exchanges and prominent
early-stage investors in bitcoin responded with forceful
statements in an attempt to reassure investors of both bitcoin's
viability and their own security protocols.
The website of Mt. Gox suddenly went dark on Tuesday with no
explanation, and the company's Tokyo office was empty - the only
activity was outside, where a handful of protesters said they
had lost money investing in the virtual currency.
Hours later, Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles told Reuters in an
email: "We should have an official announcement ready soon-ish.
We are currently at a turning point for the business. I can't
tell much more for now as this also involves other parties." He
did not elaborate on the details or give his location.
Bitcoin has gained increasing acceptance as a method of
payment and has attracted a number of large venture capital
investors. At a current price of about $517, the total bitcoins
in circulation are worth approximately $6.4 billion.
Investors deposit their bitcoins in digital wallets at
specific exchanges, so the Mt. Gox shutdown is similar to a bank
closing its doors - people cannot retrieve their funds.
A document circulating on the Internet purporting to be a
crisis plan for Mt. Gox, said more than 744,000 bitcoins were
"missing due to malleability-related theft", and noted Mt. Gox
had $174 million in liabilities against $32.75 million in
assets. It was not possible to verify the document or the
exchange's financial situation.
If accurate, that would mean approximately 6 percent of the
12.4 million bitcoins minted would be considered missing.
A statement on Bitcoin's website said, "In the event of
recent news reports and the potential repercussions on MtGox's
operations and the market, a decision was taken to close all
transactions for the time being in order to protect the site and
our users. We will be closely monitoring the situation and will
react accordingly."
The digital currency has caught the eye of regulators
concerned with consumer protections and bitcoin's use in money
laundering.
Benjamin M. Lawsky, Superintendent of Financial Services for
the State of New York, said in a statement, that while all of
the facts surrounding Mt. Gox are "not yet clear, these
developments underscore that smart, tailored regulation could
play an important role in protecting consumers and the security
of the money that they entrust to virtual currency firms."
Lawsky said last month that he planned to issue rules for
businesses handling virtual currencies.
SECURITY QUESTIONS
Mt. Gox halted withdrawals earlier this month after it said
it detected "unusual activity on its bitcoin wallets and
performed investigations during the past weeks." The move pushed
bitcoin prices down to their lowest level in nearly two months.
Even with the halt on Feb. 7, Mt. Gox still handled more
transactions than any other in the past month. Over the last 30
days, Mt. Gox has handled more than one million bitcoin
transactions denominated in dollars, or about 34 percent of
activity, according to Bitcoincharts, which provides data and
charts for the bitcoin network.
Critics of the exchange, from rivals to burned investors,
said the digital marketplace operator had long been lax over its
security. Investors in bitcoin, who have endured a volatile ride
in the value of the unregulated cyber-tender, said they still
had faith in the currency despite the problems at Mt. Gox.
"Mt. Gox is one of several exchanges, and their exit, while
unfortunate, opens a door of opportunity," The Bitcoin
Foundation, the digital currency's trade group, said in a
statement. "This incident demonstrates the need for responsible
individuals and members of the bitcoin community to lead in
providing reliable services."
United Kingdom-based Bitstamp, the second-largest bitcoin
exchange by volume, said on its website that it had done an
audit of its systems and that it was not subject to the same
kind of "malleability" that "was apparently exploited at Mt.
Gox." Similarly, BTC-E, another exchange, assured investors that
it has "no vulnerabilities during client transactions."
"VERY ANGRY"
Bitcoin has been a roller-coaster of late, rising and
falling dramatically, sometimes on an intraday basis, and its
price varies greatly depending on the exchange. The program that
runs the currency has been the target of hackers disrupting
transactions recently.
The Mt. Gox bitcoin, which traded at $828.99 before Feb. 7,
when the exchange halted withdrawals, since plunged 83.7 percent
to $135.
At Bitstamp, the price hit a low of $400 on Tuesday, down 40
percent since Feb. 7. It had recovered lately to $517.
Bitstamp has had more than 800,000 U.S. dollar transactions
in the last 30 days, according to Bitcoincharts. In the last two
days, Bitstamp has handled more volume than Mt. Gox.
Mt. Gox was a founding member and one of the three elected
industry representatives on the board of the Bitcoin Foundation.
A bitcoin exchange since 2010, Mt. Gox is a relatively old
player, having grown quickly when there were few alternatives.
On Sunday Karpeles resigned from the Foundation's board.
"I'm very angry," said Kolin Burges, a self-styled
"crypto-currency trader" and former software engineer who came
from London for answers after Mt. Gox did not tell him what
happened to his bitcoins, which at one point were worth
$300,000.
Six leading bitcoin exchanges - which allow users to trade
bitcoins for U.S. dollars and other currencies - distanced
themselves from Mt. Gox.
"This tragic violation of the trust of users of Mt. Gox was
the result of one company's actions and does not reflect the
resilience or value of bitcoin and the digital currency
industry," the companies - Coinbase, Kraken, Bitstamp, BTC
China, Blockchain and Circle - said in the statement. "As with
any new industry, there are certain bad actors that need to be
weeded out, and that is what we're seeing today."
Venture capitalists, many of whom have invested in bitcoin
and related services, jumped to bitcoin's defense.
Fred Wilson, a partner at Union Square Ventures and a backer
of Coinbase, which allows consumers to easily buy and sell
bitcoins with wallets directly connected to their bank accounts,
wrote in a blog post that part of the maturation of a sector
"will inevitably be failures, crashes, and other messes."
"The wonderful thing about a globally distributed financial
network is that if one of the nodes goes down, it doesn't take
the system down," he wrote, adding that he had bought some
bitcoin on Tuesday. "I always feel good buying when there is
blood in the streets in any market."
Marc Andreessen, whose venture capital firm has invested
millions in bitcoin ventures, told CNBC that other exchanges are
doing fine.
In Boston, Kyle Powers and Chris Yim, co-founders of Liberty
Teller, a company that operates a bitcoin automated teller
machine, answered customers' questions at their kiosk in South
Station Tuesday. Yim said he expects a price dip in bitcoin, but
no long-term problems with the currency.
TEETHING PROBLEMS
Virtual currency exchanges "stand to benefit from the Mt.
Gox fallout," but there will be "increased expectations on the
transparency and disclosures they need to make to customers,"
said Jaron Lukasiewicz, co-founder and chief executive of
Coinsetter, a New York-based bitcoin exchange.
Steve Hudak, spokesman for Treasury's anti-money laundering
unit, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), said it
is "aware of the reports regarding Mt. Gox" but had no
additional comment. To date it is the only U.S. regulatory
agency to have any oversight of Mt. Gox.
Democratic Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, who chairs the
Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in a
statement that Mt. Gox "is a reminder of the damage potentially
ill equipped and unregulated financial actors can wreak on
unsuspecting consumers. U.S. policymakers and regulators can and
should learn from this incident to protect consumers."
Karpeles himself, while insisting on his own exchange's
reliability, has made no secret that bitcoin is, as he told
Reuters last April, a "high-risk investment."
"If you buy bitcoins, you should buy keeping in mind that
the value could be zero the day after."
The concierge at his home - an upscale apartment in the
Shibuya district - said he was not answering his intercom. His
mailbox was so stuffed with mail that the flap would not close.