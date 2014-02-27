By Sophie Knight and Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO Feb 27 Any regulation of the bitcoin
crypto-currency should involve international cooperation to
avoid loopholes, Japanese vice finance minister Jiro Aichi said
on Thursday.
Commenting on the closure this week of Tokyo-based Mt. Gox,
once the world's biggest exchange for the bitcoin virtual
currency, Aichi said the ministry would respond to the problems
"if necessary", after finding out exactly what happened.
"It's not just the Ministry of Finance; many other agencies
are related," Aichi told a news conference. "As for its legal
position, a currency (under Japan's jurisdiction) would be coins
or notes issued by the Bank of Japan. At the very least, we can
say bitcoin is not a currency."
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, appearing on
Thursday before a Senate committee, said the Fed has no
jurisdiction over bitcoin but that Congress should consider ways
to regulate such virtual currencies.
The Mt. Gox website and Twitter feed went blank on Tuesday
after weeks of turmoil. It suspended withdrawals on Feb. 7
following a series of cyber attacks, leaving customers unable to
recover their funds.
A document circulating on the internet saying that more than
744,000 bitcoins - worth around $423 million at current rates -
were missing from Mt. Gox was created by a Tokyo-based
consulting firm, said Ryan Selkis, a blogger who initially
leaked scans of the document. Selkis, who uses the handle
"twobitidiot", said in an email that the "Crisis Strategy Draft"
had been written by consulting firm Mandalah in meetings with
Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles.
A director at Mandalah told Reuters the firm had never been
contracted by Mt. Gox to do "strategic planning" but declined to
comment further.
On Wednesday, Karpeles had sought to assure investors that
he was working with others to solve the problems. "As there is a
lot of speculation regarding Mt. Gox and its future, I would
like to use this opportunity to reassure everyone that I am
still in Japan, and working very hard with the support of
different parties to find a solution to our recent issues," he
said in a statement posted on the Mt. Gox website.
MT. GOX REBRANDING?
While proponents of bitcoin hail its anonymity and lack of
ties to traditional banking, regulators have become increasingly
interested in the digital currency due to its volatility and
usage by criminal elements.
Bitcoins are created, or "mined", in a process using a
network of computers that solve complex mathematical problems as
part of a process that verifies and permanently records the
details of every bitcoin transaction that is made. At current
prices, the bitcoin market is worth about $7 billion.
The document leaked this week by Selkis - who says he sold
all his bitcoins - said 744,408 bitcoins, or about 6 percent of
the 12.4 million bitcoins in circulation, were "missing" due to
thefts that exploited "malleability" in the code governing
transactions, which the Bitcoin Foundation and others have
blamed on Mt. Gox's customised software.
"Mt. Gox has been broken and it was obvious there was
something really bad going on there for nearly a year. They were
processing withdrawals very slowly and generally being very
opaque about what was going," said Mike Hearn, a bitcoin
developer in Switzerland.
The leaked crisis plan proposed that Mt. Gox reduce its
liabilities, switch off the exchange for a month while bringing
in transition advisers, and reset all social network channels
while rebranding under a different CEO.
Karpeles told Reuters in April 2013 that Mt. Gox was seeing
daily inflows of $5-$20 million. He told Forbes his company
hadn't been able to keep up with all the changes as it became
the largest exchange in the world.
The crisis plan said Mt. Gox had liabilities of $174
million, based on an assumed exchange rate of $160 per bitcoin -
well below the $550 or so offered for bitcoins at other
exchanges on Thursday - against assets of $32 million. A
financial statement included in that document said Mt. Gox was
expected to make $2 million in net income in the year to
end-March, a sevenfold increase on the previous year.
It also said Mt. Gox turned a profit in its second year of
existence, banking $286,000 in net income. Those figures match a
2013 report by credit research firm Tokyo Shoko Research, which
was reviewed by Reuters. It said Mt. Gox "had a strong start".
Mt. Gox had 600,000 customers at the time, the research
report said - 30 percent from the United States, 10 percent from
Britain and just 300 in Japan. Given that most users are
overseas, any court case to retrieve missing funds would be more
likely in the United States than Japan, said Ken Kiyohara, a
lawyer at Jones Day. "It probably comes under the (Japanese)
Financial Services Agency's (FSA) remit, but giving a reason for
that in one sentence is impossible," he said.
Officials at the FSA and Finance Ministry each told Reuters
bitcoin does not fall within their purview, while the Bank of
Japan says only that it is studying the bitcoin phenomenon,
which Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has called "interesting."
People who had bitcoins at Mt. Gox are more definitive.
"It was the only place you could buy bitcoin directly with
yen, so it hurts that it's gone," said Ryoichi Taga, a fellow at
the Japan Digital Money Association.
NOBODY HOME
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has sent subpoenas to
Mt. Gox, other bitcoin exchanges and businesses that deal in
bitcoins to seek information on how they handled recent cyber
attacks, a source familiar with the probe said. A spokesman for
Bharara declined to comment.
Mt. Gox is under investigation by the U.S. federal law
enforcement, according to a second source familiar with the
case, while a third said the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation was monitoring the situation.
The federal probe was spurred by information provided by the
Bitcoin Foundation, an advocacy group for the digital currency,
Bloomberg reported. The foundation could not be reached
immediately for comment. Karpeles, a founding member of the
foundation, resigned from its board on Monday.
In Singapore on Thursday, Tembusu Terminals set up what it
said was the city-state's first automated tele-exchange machine
(ATM) for buying bitcoins - at the downtown Spiffy Dapper bar -
a week after the finance minister said bitcoins weren't
regulated by the ministry or the central bank.
Karpeles' whereabouts in Japan were still unclear. The main
Mt. Gox office remained deserted on Thursday, with bubble wrap
inside the windows. The company said last week it was moving
back to a previous office for "security reasons". The company's
cubicle in the other office in Tokyo's Shibuya area was
inaccessible.
A concierge at Karpeles' home - an upscale apartment near
Shibuya - appeared to speak to someone on the intercom before
saying there was nobody home.