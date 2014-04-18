(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show the Karpeles is
the chief executive of Mt. Gox, not the founder)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
April 14 Mark Karpeles, the chief executive of
Mt. Gox, said he would not come to the United States to answer
questions about the Japanese bitcoin exchange's U.S. bankruptcy
case, Mt. Gox lawyers told a federal judge on Monday.
In the court filing, Mt. Gox lawyers cited a subpoena from
the U.S. Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network, which has closely monitored virtual currencies like
bitcoin.
"Mr. Karpeles is now in the process of obtaining counsel to
represent him with respect to the FinCEN Subpoena. Until such
time as counsel is retained and has an opportunity to 'get up to
speed' and advise Mr. Karpeles, he is not willing to travel to
the U.S.", the filing said.
The subpoena requires Karpeles to appear and provide
estimony in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
The court papers also said a Japanese court had been
informed of the issue and that a hearing was scheduled on
Tuesday in Japan.
Bitcoin is a digital currency that, unlike conventional
money, is bought and sold on a peer-to-peer network independent
of central control. Its value has soared in the last year, and
the total worth of bit coins minted is now about $7 billion.
Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest bitcoin exchange, filed
for bankruptcy protection in Japan last month, saying it may
have lost nearly half a billion dollars worth of the virtual
coins due to hacking into its computer system..
According to Monday's court filings, the subpoena did not
specify topics for discussion.
In the court filings, Karpelès' lawyers asked the court to
delay the bankruptcy deposition to May 5, 2014 but said that Mt.
Gox could not guarantee that Karpeles would attend that either.
The case was in Re: Mt Gox Co Ltd in the U.S. bankruptcy
court for the northern district of Texas, Dallas division, No.
14-31229-sgj15.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by;
Eric Walsh)