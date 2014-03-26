TOKYO, March 26 A representative of Mt. Gox said on Wednesday that the bitcoin exchange, which filed for bankruptcy last month, is working with Tokyo Metropolitan Police on an investigation into what happened to the 850,000 bitcoins the company has said were stolen by hackers.

Mt. Gox is due to issue a statement with further details on its website later on Wednesday, the representative on a helpline for Mt. Gox creditors said.

Mt. Gox filed for civil rehabilitation at Tokyo District Court on Feb. 28, saying 750,000 of its customers' bitcoins and 100,000 of its own had been stolen in a hack, worth around $400 million at current market prices. It also said $28 million was "missing" from its Japanese bank accounts.

Last week, Mt. Gox said it had found 200,000 "forgotten" bitcoins on March 7 in an old format "wallet" that the exchange had thought was empty.

The exchange also filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States after U.S. customers with funds and bitcoin frozen at Mt. Gox started a class action against the exchange, alleging fraud by the company and its 28-year old CEO Mark Karpeles. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)