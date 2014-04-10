(Adds details, background)
April 11 A group of investors is seeking to buy
bankrupt bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox for a token payment of one
bitcoin, or about $400, the Wall Street Journal reported citing
sources.
The group justified the near-zero price citing an
"information vacuum" over Mt. Gox's missing bitcoins that made
it hard to place a value on the lost digital currency, the paper
said. (r.reuters.com/peq48v)
Mt. Gox, once the largest bitcoin exchange, filed for
bankruptcy in Japan in February, saying hackers had stolen
750,000 bitcoins belonging to its customers and 100,000 of its
own bitcoins after exploiting a security flaw in its software.
The investor group includes Brock Pierce, a former child
actor-turned entrepreneur, and venture capitalists William
Quigley and Matthew Roszak.
The group hopes to revive the exchange and set aside 50
percent of its transaction fees to pay back burned customers and
other creditors over time, the Journal said.
Mt. Gox said in March it "found" 200,000 bitcoins in an
old-format online wallet which it had thought was empty, raising
creditors' hopes of recovering some of their lost digital
wealth.
The bitcoin exchange's creditors would have the option of
receiving a prorated payment from the 200,000 recovered
bitcoins, an estimated 20 percent recovery value on their
claims, or receiving the equivalent amount in equity in the new
exchange, the paper said.
A form of electronic money independent of traditional
banking, bitcoins started circulating in 2009 and have become
the most prominent of several fledgling digital currencies.
The acquisition must be approved by a Japanese bankruptcy
court. However, the near-zero valuation of the proposed deal
could prove to be a hurdle, the Journal said.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings and Sriraj Kalluvila)