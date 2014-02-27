Tesla to recall 53,000 cars over parking brake issue
Tesla Inc said on Thursday it would recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally to fix a parking brake issue.
TOKYO Japanese Vice Finance Minister Jiro Aichi said on Thursday that the government will consider a response to the closure of the Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange if necessary, after ascertaining the facts of the case.
He also said any regulation of bitcoin requires cooperation among nations to avoid loopholes.
The site of Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest exchange for the bitcoin virtual currency, went blank on Tuesday after weeks of turmoil as it suspended withdrawals.
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaughi; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Dominic Lau)
Tesla Inc said on Thursday it would recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally to fix a parking brake issue.
French voters are being deluged with false stories on social media ahead of the country's presidential election, though the onslaught of "junk news" is not as severe as that during last year's U.S. presidential campaign, according to a study by Oxford University researchers.