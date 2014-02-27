Kolin Burges (R), a self-styled cryptocurrency trader and former software engineer from London, holds a placard to protest against Mt. Gox, as photographers take photos of him in front of the building where the digital marketplace operator was formerly housed in Tokyo... REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Vice Finance Minister Jiro Aichi said on Thursday that the government will consider a response to the closure of the Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange if necessary, after ascertaining the facts of the case.

He also said any regulation of bitcoin requires cooperation among nations to avoid loopholes.

The site of Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest exchange for the bitcoin virtual currency, went blank on Tuesday after weeks of turmoil as it suspended withdrawals.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaughi; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Dominic Lau)