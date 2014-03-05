BRIEF-Lvjing Holding unit plans investment management JV with partenrs
* Says co's medical investment unit will invest 1 million yuan to set up a investment management JV in Xiamen with partners, and to hold a 10 percent stake in JV
TOKYO, March 5 Japan's government plans to clarify how bitcoin transactions should be handled under existing laws, sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday, following the collapse of Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest exchange of the virtual currency.
A decision will be made on the matter at a Friday cabinet meeting, the sources said, although the Japanese government will not consider the bitcoin as a currency, or the subject of principal banking operations or securities transactions.
Japan's government is still trying to explain the collapse of Mt. Gox and figure out how the company could lose nearly half a billion dollars in bitcoins, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan on Friday.
(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Says co's medical investment unit will invest 1 million yuan to set up a investment management JV in Xiamen with partners, and to hold a 10 percent stake in JV
April 28 Britain's Old Mutual Plc said it would sell its 26 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance Ltd to Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd for about 12.93 billion rupees ($201.7 million)