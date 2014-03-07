TOKYO, March 7 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Friday he was unsure which part of the Japanese
government should regulate the bitcoin virtual currency,
following the collapse of Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, once the world's
biggest bitcoin exchange.
"Opinions are divided over how to deal with this," Aso told
reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Aso also said that the government was still gathering
information to understand how bitcoin works and that bitcoin was
not money because of its vague status.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau and Edmund
Klamann)