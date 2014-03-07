TOKYO, March 7 Japan's government said it was
not yet fully apprised of the situation around bitcoins, showing
it was still struggling to determine its approach to the virtual
currency a week after the collapse of Tokyo-based bitcoin
exchange Mt. Gox.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told
reporters on Friday that the government would act if needed on
bitcoin issues.
The government, in response to questions from a lawmaker,
said in a statement that it was still gathering information and
that it was hard to determine the total volume and value of
bitcoins in circulation around the world. It also said it did
not consider bitcoins a currency but that they could be subject
to tax if certain conditions were met.
Mt. Gox, once the world's dominant bitcoin exchange, filed
for bankruptcy protection last Friday, saying it had lost
bitcoins and cash worth some half a billion dollars due to
hacker attacks.