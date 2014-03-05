Some of Bitcoin enthusiast Mike Caldwell's coins are pictured at his office in this photo illustration in Sandy, Utah, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart REUTERS/Jim Urquhar/Files

TOKYO A senior official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said on Wednesday that regulation of the bitcoin is necessary to protect consumers and the party is debating whether the virtual currency should be subjected to asset tax.

Earlier, people familiar with the matter said Japan will this week clarity the legal handling of bitcoin, the first sign that the government is taking action on regulating the virtual money after last week's collapse of Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, once the world's largest bitcoin exchange.

