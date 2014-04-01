April 1 The chief executive of Japan's Mt. Gox,
once the world's leading bitcoin exchange, was ordered to the
United States to answer questions related to its U.S. bankruptcy
case, filed after the company lost $400 million of customers'
digital currency.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan on Tuesday ordered
Karpeles to appear on April 17 in Dallas at the offices of Baker
& McKenzie, the law firm that represents Mt. Gox.
Mt. Gox customers want its chief executive and majority
owner, Mark Karpeles, to explain why the exchange shut down in
February and what happened to their 750,000 bitcoins, which the
company said were stolen in a computer hacking attack.
Customers have alleged that insiders including Karpeles may
have stolen the money, and employees told Reuters they were
worried as early as 2012 that customers' money was being
diverted for operating expenses.
Mt. Gox filed bankruptcy in February in Tokyo. Last month,
Karpeles asked a Dallas court to grant Mt. Gox Chapter 15
bankruptcy protection, in part to put a stop to a class action
that had been filed by U.S. customers in Chicago federal court.
Under Chapter 15, protection from creditors is not
automatic. Mt. Gox must prove at a May 20 hearing that it should
be granted such protection.
"If he avails himself of this court, my God, he is going to
get himself over here," Jernigan said at the Bankruptcy Court
hearing in Dallas at which she ordered Karpeles to appear.
John Mitchell, a Baker & McKenzie attorney, said the company
may replace Karpeles as the "foreign representative" of Mt. Gox
in the U.S. bankruptcy court, a suggestion that did not sit well
with the judge.
"He filed this case," she responded curtly.
Karpeles' testimony could help solve the mystery of what
happened to money and bitcoins that were entrusted to Mt. Gox by
its clients, most of them from the United States.
Karpeles controlled the company's financial records and may
be the only person who knows where the company's assets and
money might be, Steven Woodrow, an attorney for U.S. customers,
told the Dallas hearing.
Jernigan limited the deposition questioning of Karpeles to
issues pertaining to whether the court should grant permanent
bankruptcy protection to Mt. Gox.
