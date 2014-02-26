TOKYO Feb 26 The head of Mt. Gox, the bitcoin
exchange whose abrupt shutdown has shaken the virtual currency,
said on Wednesday that he remains in Japan and is working with
others to solve the company's problems.
"As there is a lot of speculation regarding MtGox and its
future, I would like to use this opportunity to reassure
everyone that I am still in Japan, and working very hard with
the support of different parties to find a solution to our
recent issues," Mark Karpeles said in a posting on the Mt. Gox
website.
He offered no details.
The site went blank on Tuesday after weeks of turmoil as Mt.
Gox, once the world's biggest bitcoin exchange, suspended
withdrawals. Karpeles told Reuters by email on Tuesday that Mt.
Gox was "at a turning point for the business" but did not
elaborate.
Efforts to reach Mt. Gox employees at the company's offices
and Karpeles at his home have been unsuccessful.