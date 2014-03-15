March 14 One of Japan's largest lenders, Mizuho
Bank Ltd, has became ensnared in the U.S. legal fallout from the
collapse Mt. Gox, the leading bitcoin exchange that lost more
than $400 million of customers' digital currency.
The Japanese bank was added as a defendant on Friday to an
existing lawsuit against Mt. Gox for allegedly aiding in a fraud
by providing banking services to the exchange.
Mizuho held non-bitcoin currency on behalf of Tokyo-based
Mt. Gox and its customers, according to the amended complaint by
Gregory Greene, an Illinois resident who has said he lost
$25,000 when Mt. Gox shut down last month.
Mt. Gox said in February it may have lost 750,000 of its
customers' bitcoins in a hacking attack and filed for bankruptcy
in Tokyo. Customers have suspected a massive fraud.
The company filed for a U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy on
Monday, which shielded the company from lawsuits in U.S. courts.
Canadian bitcoin traders filed a class action against Mt. Gox
and Mizuho on Friday in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
The amended U.S. class action complaint was filed in Chicago
federal court. It accused Mizuho of knowing of Mt. Gox's fraud,
of not segregating funds that belong to Mt. Gox from those of
its customers and of continuing to provide banking services that
inflated losses for bitcoin customers.
"Mizuho profited from the fraud," said the complaint.
Mizuho seemed to be trying to distance itself from Mt. Gox
in January, according to a recording of a conversation between
the bank and Mt. Gox's chief executive, Mark Karpeles, that was
published by the Wall Street Journal.
A bank official leaned on Karpeles to close the account
voluntarily, citing "various issues." But the bank official also
warned the account could be closed without notice.
Karpeles told the Mizuho official Mt. Gox was unwilling to
cooperate.
While the U.S. bankruptcy stopped American courts from
issuing orders against the Tokyo company, it did not protect
Karpeles, the parent company Tibanne or Mt. Gox's U.S.
affiliate. On Tuesday, the U.S. assets of those three were
temporarily frozen by the federal judge overseeing Greene's
lawsuit.
The amended U.S. complaint said that despite the asset
freeze, "evidence suggests" defendants continue to receive
bitcoins in the United States.
The amended complaint also added as defendants two
executives of Mt. Gox, Jed McCaleb and Gonzague Gay-Bouchery.
A Baker & McKenzie attorney who represented Mt. Gox in its
U.S. Bankruptcy, John Murphy, did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The case is Gregory Greene v Mt. Gox Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 14-01437
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)