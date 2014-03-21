(Adds class action lawyer disputing claim coins were
'forgotten')
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO Mt. Gox said on Friday it found 200,000
"forgotten" bitcoins on March 7, a week after the Tokyo-based
digital currency exchange filed for bankruptcy protection,
saying it lost nearly all the 850,000 bitcoins it held, worth
some $500 million at today's prices.
Mt. Gox made the announcement on its website. Online sleuths
had noticed around 200,000 bitcoins moving through the
crypto-currency exchange after the bankruptcy filing.
The exchange, headed by 28-year-old Frenchman Mark Karpeles,
said the bitcoins were found in an old-format online wallet
which it had thought no longer held any bitcoins, but which it
checked again after its bankruptcy filing.
"On March 7, 2014, MtGox Co., Ltd. confirmed that an old
format wallet which was used prior to June 2011 held a balance
of approximately 200,000 BTC," the statement said.
It added that "for security reasons" it moved the 200,000
bitcoins from online to offline wallets on March 14-15.
"These bitcoin movements, including the change in the manner
in which these coins were stored, had been reported to the court
and the supervisor by counsels," Mt. Gox said.
A lawyer representing the plaintiffs in a class action suit
against the shuttered exchange disputed the claim that the
bitcoins had been "forgotten" in a dormant wallet.
Many of Mt. Gox's 127,000 creditors, who feared they had
lost their investments when the exchange filed for bankruptcy,
are skeptical about what the exchange has said happened to the
bitcoins it had. In its bankruptcy filing, Mt. Gox also said $28
million was "missing" from its Japanese bank accounts.
BITCOIN TRACKING
On Thursday, a U.S. judge in Chicago overseeing a class
action against Mt. Gox revised a previous order, allowing some
of the exchange's bitcoin movements to be tracked.
"Today in court we got relief ... specifically to track the
180,000 bitcoins, which we've been monitoring. Hours later, Mt.
Gox claimed it 'found' these bitcoins ... it appears Mt. Gox
realized we were close and decided to acknowledge that it owned
these 180,000-200,000 bitcoins," Steven L. Woodrow, a partner at
law firm Edelson, told Reuters in emailed comments.
Edelson is representing Illinois resident Gregory Greene,
who proposed the class action over what he claims is a massive
fraud. Mt. Gox blamed the loss of 750,000 bitcoins belonging to
its customers and 100,000 of its own on hackers who attacked its
software.
Bitcoin is bought and sold on a peer-to-peer network
independent of central control. Its value soared last year, and
the total worth of bitcoins is now about $7 billion.
BLOCKCHAIN EVIDENCE
In an interview on Friday, Woodrow said the claim that the
newly discovered bitcoins had been in a long-dormant wallet was
false, citing publicly visible information about the contents of
Mt. Gox's bitcoin wallets, which can be viewed on the internet.
"The idea that there were 200,000 or 180,000 bitcoins in a
single wallet that they just discovered which had been dormant
for years that contained 180,000 bitcoins is undercut by plain
evidence on the blockchain," Woodrow said.
The blockchain is a public ledger recording every movement
of each bitcoin in existence. Entries to the blockchain are made
automatically, as part of Bitcoin's software.
"On March 7th there's a transaction where
transferred batches of bitcoins containing 40,000 and 50,000
each into a single address holding the 180,000."
Karpeles' lawyers did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Woodrow said the blockchain showed the 180,000 bitcoins were
distributed in batches of 50 bitcoins each to separate wallets
over a period of four days starting March 7.
"At no point was the bankruptcy Court in Dallas notified of
this at all, despite Mr. Karpeles supposedly informing his
lawyers about it on March 8th and Mt. Gox seeking Chapter 15
protection on the 10th," Woodrow said.
(Additional reporting by Tom Hals in Delaware and Emily Flitter
in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)