TOKYO, March 21 Mt. Gox said on Friday it found
200,000 "forgotten" bitcoins on March 7, a week after the
Tokyo-based digital currency exchange filed for bankruptcy
protection saying it had lost about $500 million worth of
bitcoin, nearly all its holdings.
Mt. Gox made the announcement on its website. Online sleuths
had noticed the same amount of bitcoin moving through the
crypto-currency exchange after the bankruptcy filing.
The exchange said the bitcoins were found in an old-format
online wallet which it had thought no longer held any bitcoins,
but which it checked again after its bankruptcy filing.
"On March 7, 2014, MtGox Co., Ltd. confirmed that an old
format wallet which was used prior to June 2011 held a balance
of approximately 200,000 BTC," the statement said.
"For security reasons, the 200,000 BTC which were at first
on the 7th moved to online wallets, were moved between the 14th
and 15th to offline wallets. These bitcoin movements, including
the change in the manner in which these coins were stored, had
been reported to the court and the supervisor by counsels."
