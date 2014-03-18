March 18 Mt. Gox, a leading bitcoin exchange
that late last month filed for bankruptcy protection, updated
its website on Tuesday to allow customers to log in and verify
their wallet, or account, balance.
The website, which went blank just over three weeks ago,
had previously posted occasional updates on Mt. Gox's civil
rehabilitation process - a legal procedure that may allow Mt.
Gox to rebuild and pay back some of its creditors - as well as a
warning that some spam or phishing emails purporting to be from
the exchange were in circulation.
Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan on Feb. 28,
saying it may have lost 850,000 bitcoins - worth around $520
million at current prices - to hackers. It has
since gone through a similar process in the United States.
A spokesperson reached via a helpline for Mt. Gox creditors
confirmed that Mt. Gox set up the log-in, based on the last
available data from the exchange's servers before they shut
down.
Leaked information from various hacking attacks on Mt. Gox
servers and CEO Mark Karpeles' personal blog and Reddit account
have been released in recent weeks, and one file purporting to
be the company's internal database contained malware that could
steal bitcoins once downloaded.
Besides the log-in option, the Mt. Gox homepage carried a
statement in English and Japanese saying: "Please be aware that
confirming the balance on this site does not constitute a filing
of rehabilitation claims under the civil rehabilitation
procedure and note that the balance amounts shown on this site
should also not be considered an acknowledgment by Mt. Gox of
the amount of any rehabilitation claims of users."