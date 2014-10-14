NEW YORK Oct 14 New York will not require
digital currency software developers to obtain a "BitLicense" to
operate in the state, said Benjamin Lawksy, superintendent of
financial services for the state of New York, on Tuesday.
His comments came after New York extended the period for
virtucal currency companies to comment on a set of proposed
regulations, known as the "BitLicense" plan, that was unveiled
by the state in July. The regulator aims to release a revised
proposal by the end of October.
"We are regulating financial intermediaries. We are not
regulating software development," Lawsky said in a speech at the
Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York City.
"To clarify, we do not intend to regulate software as
software or software development. For example, a software
developer who creates and provides wallet software to customers
for their own use will not need a license."
The "BitLicense" plan is the first proposal by a state to
create guidelines specifically for virtual currencies. It
includes proposed rules on consumer protection, the prevention
of money laundering, and cybersecurity.
The most prominent virtual currency right now is bitcoin,
often used as an investment or as a way to pay for goods and
services online.
Bitcoin prices have been extremely volatile - they fell as
low as $275 on the BitStamp platform on October 5 and
rose as high as $1,123 in December 2013. On Tuesday, bitcoin was
quoted at $406.61.
Lawsky said companies that are developing the latest
platforms for virtual currencies will not need a license, nor
will individual users. Banks, however, will not be exempt.
"The banks we regulate cannot start providing virtual
currency services without prior approval from DFS (Department of
Financial Services), and they will be have to comply with any
requirements that are otherwise imposed on virtual currency
businesses," Lawsky said.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)