NEW YORK, June 3 New York state issued on
Wednesday its final rules for virtual currencies such as
bitcoin, easing regulations on the type of companies that could
apply for a license.
Benjamin Lawksy, superintendent of financial services for
the state of New York, said the new digital currency rules known
as the "BitLicense" will focus on overseeing financial
intermediaries only. Lawsky made the remarks on Wednesday at the
BITS Emerging Payments Forum in Washington.
"There is a basic bargain that when a financial company is
entrusted with safeguarding customer funds and receives a
license from the state to do so - it accepts the need for
heightened regulatory scrutiny to help ensure that a consumer's
money does not just disappear into a black hole," said Lawsky.
As a result, the new rules would not apply to software
developers, individual users, customer loyalty programs and gift
cards, currency miners, nor to merchants accepting it as a
payment.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Freifeld;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)