By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK Oct 31 New York's financial regulator
had sights set on becoming a global hub for innovations like
bitcoin when it adopted trailblazing virtual currency rules last
year. But the state lost that momentum when the agency's chief
left, putting a licensing process in limbo and allowing rivals
to catch up.
Since June 2015, New York has required virtual currency
firms doing business there to get a "BitLicense" to hold
customer funds and exchange virtual coins for dollars and other
regular currencies.
Benjamin Lawsky headed the Department of Financial Services
(DFS) when it developed those rules, acting as an early advocate
of virtual currencies when other regulators were still
skeptical.
Although it remains unclear whether such currencies will
ever gain mainstream acceptance, they are now part of a broader,
rapidly-growing industry that blends finance and technology, and
which leading financial centers are keen to attract.
For companies, a stamp of approval from a tough regulator
offered a chance to win over customers who remained dubious
about the product. For New York, it was an opportunity to get
ahead of rivals around the world that were also trying to woo
"fintech" business.
Yet just after the regulations came into force, Lawsky left
the agency. Some senior staffers with BitLicense expertise soon
followed him out the door.
Since then, DFS has issued just two BitLicenses. Another 15
applications are still pending, with four others withdrawn and
four denied, a spokesman said. Two more virtual currency
companies have received trust charters, which treat them more
like traditional banks.
"By putting the regulations together and having key staff
members leaving almost thereafter, they really put the industry
behind the eight-ball in terms of competing with traditional
service providers," said Patrick Murck, a lawyer and fellow at
Harvard University's Berkman Klein Center for Internet &
Society.
Most companies that were operating in New York when the
regulations took effect can still do business there while
waiting for a license. However, start-ups may face trouble
raising money or expanding their business, Murck said.
The virtual-currency industry is miniscule compared to
traditional finance, but it has grown rapidly since bitcoin's
launch in 2009. There are now other virtual currencies, and
broader uses for underlying technologies that create and
distribute them. (Graphic: reut.rs/1XVt1gH)
The bitcoin market is now worth about $10.7 billion,
compared to less than $1 billion just three years ago, according
to the information site CoinDesk.
LIGHT VS TOUGH
As the market has grown, financial centers around the world
have competed aggressively to attract new business. While some
have relied on light-touch regulation, the appeal of New York's
BitLicense was that it offered a clear legal framework.
However, the slow licensing process and strict requirements
are driving some companies away.
An application costs $5,000 to file, and once completed, can
run 500 pages - including everything from compliance manuals to
executives' fingerprints, lawyers said. Regulators then drill
deeper, asking for details of business models, organizational
charts or ownership information.
BitLicense forces companies to "extract personal, private
information" from users, creating a target for hackers, Erik
Voorhees, chief executive of Switzerland-based virtual currency
firm ShapeShift.io, said in an interview, explaining the
company's decision not to do business in New York.
GoCoin CEO Steve Beauregard told Reuters securing a New York
license was not worth the effort: "It's too overreaching and
burdensome, especially for the smaller companies," he said.
Marco Santori, who heads the digital currency practice of
law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, said at least 15
firms were shunning New York. He has advised clients to focus on
states like California, where, he believes, regulators are
unlikely to take aim at digital currency companies any time
soon. State lawmakers there recently withdrew a second proposal
to regulate digital currency companies.
Other states are developing rules and awarding licenses at a
faster clip.
Washington State, for example, has issued seven licenses to
virtual currency companies since 2013 under its longstanding law
for money transfer businesses. North Carolina has licensed two.
A uniform virtual currency law that any state can opt into is
also in the works, and there has been talk of a possible federal
charter.
Internationally, some countries, like Japan, have moved to
regulate aspects of digital currency trading, while others, like
Bolivia, have banned it. Still others have sought to adapt tax
policies and existing laws on money laundering and other illicit
activity to the new market. The BitLicense, however, remains a
unique approach.
In September, Deloitte ranked New York City No. 3 as a
financial-technology destination more broadly, behind London and
Singapore.
People familiar with the BitLicense process say the delay in
appointing Lawsky's successor sapped some of the momentum.
The new superintendent, Maria Vullo, who took over in June
2016, told Reuters in an interview DFS is striving to clear the
application backlog. The reviews had to be thorough, though,
because of the risks involved, she said.
New York introduced its BitLicense after the collapse of Mt.
Gox, a Tokyo-based exchange that lost an estimated $560 million
worth of customers' bitcoins.
"It's not a video game," she said. "It involves real money
and taking deposits."
Jerry Brito, executive director of Coin Center, a digital
currency research and advocacy group in Washington, said the
BitLicense's roll-out did not live up to its promise. Still, New
York's leverage as a world financial center would make it hard
for companies that want to grow to shun this market, he said.
"I think it's going to be rare that companies say, 'We're
not going to do business in New York.'"
