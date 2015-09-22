(Adds quotes from Circle president, background)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Circle Internet Financial, a
Boston-based bitcoin startup backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, has received New York's first BitLicense, allowing it to
offer digital currency services in the state.
The firm, founded in 2013, released a new version of its
mobile payment service on Tuesday.
The BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial
Services is based on the first set of U.S. state guidelines for
companies that operate in virtual currencies such as bitcoin,
which is created and exchanged independent of banks.
The guidelines, issued in June, are aimed at protecting
consumers, preventing money laundering and boosting
cyber-security.
Circle uses bitcoin blockchain technology to allow consumers
to send and transmit dollars, President and co-founder Sean
Neville said in an interview. "We think of ourselves as a
consumer finance company. We see bitcoin as an enabling
technology."
Circle still relies on banks, and partners with Silicon
Valley Bank in the United States, he noted.
The firm has obtained or is seeking money transmitter
licenses in other states as well.
Existing virtual currency firms that operate in New York
have until August 10 to apply for a BitLicense. To date, the New
York Department of Financial Services said it has received 25
applications, which it will continue to evaluate for approval.
The license puts in place "rules of the road that help
protect consumers from loss or theft and root out illicit
activity," Anthony Albanese, the regulator's acting
superintendent, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Circle is backed by $76 million in venture capital from
Goldman Sachs and other investors, according to its website. Its
last venture capital round was co-led by Goldman and Chinese
investor IDG Capital Partners.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)