(Adds background on virtual currencies, details from CFPB
statement)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Aug 11 Virtual currencies such as
bitcoin are the "Wild West" of financial products because of
risks including huge swings in exchange rates, the U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau said on Monday.
"Virtual currencies are not backed by any government or
central bank, and at this point consumers are stepping into the
Wild West when they engage in the market," CFPB Director Richard
Cordray said in a statement.
In a consumer advisory, the agency noted that bitcoin fell
as much 80 percent against the U.S. dollar in a single day this
year, exposing investors to massive potential losses.
Other risks include the fact that online or virtual
currencies have been a target for hackers while some virtual
currency companies have provided little help in cases where
funds were lost or stolen, the CFPB said.
Bitcoin, the best-known virtual currency, started
circulating in 2009. Incidents that have brought the currency
under new regulatory scrutiny include the failure of Mt. Gox, a
Tokyo-based exchange that filed for bankruptcy after losing an
estimated $650 million worth of customer bitcoins.
Unlike conventional money, bitcoin is generated by computers
and is independent of control or backing by any government. That
is something its proponents like, but it has led to calls for
more oversight and guidance on issues including U.S. tax
treatment.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network last year classified administrators or exchangers of
bitcoin as money transmitters, which puts them under the remit
of state regulators.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a federal
regulator, is studying whether it has jurisdiction, given that
some firms are considering offering bitcoin derivatives.
And the U.S. Internal Revenue Service has designated bitcoin
and other virtual currencies as property, not currency, for tax
purposes, a decision that made it less attractive to for
investors to hold much value in bitcoins.
But the CFPB, a federal agency set up after the 2007-09
financial crisis, had so far been mum on the issue, causing a
rebuke from the Government Accountability Office, which said
last month the CFPB should step up its role in overseeing
bitcoin.
The GAO's report had been requested by Senator Tom Carper, a
Democrat from Delaware, and the head of the Senate Committee on
Homeland Security and Government Affairs. Carper is conducting
his own investigation into bitcoin.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom
Brown)