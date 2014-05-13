* Bitcoin association wants rules to change "risky" image
* Regulation could bring clarity for bitcoin users
* Banks can help develop digital economy-Bitcoin Foundation
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON, May 13 Regulators should create a
framework of rules to help to make virtual currencies such as
bitcoin more attractive to ordinary consumers, a lawyer from the
Bitcoin Foundation said on Tuesday.
Bitcoin made headlines earlier this year when Tokyo-based
bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy after saying it
might have lost some 750,000 bitcoins in hacking attack.
Patrick Murck, general counsel at the Bitcoin Foundation,
said cooperation was needed between authorities to create rules
that would support those using the digital currency responsibly.
"There's an opportunity to work together to stop people
saying it's scary and risky," he said. "The challenge is just to
get a framework out there that makes sense for people," said
Murck, speaking at an event on the state of digital economy.
Launched in 2009, bitcoin offers a way for people to conduct
transactions over the Internet. Supporters say the anonymity
that bitcoin offers lowers the risk of fraud, while critics say
that same anonymity and lack of central oversight make it easier
to commit crimes.
The Bitcoin Foundation aims to standardise the currency,
protect it from theft or counterfeiting and provide education.
Some companies involved in bitcoin, including investment
firms and those providing services for the currency's users,
have also called for regulation to ensure their customers feel
more comfortable about virtual money.
A number of regulators, including the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, have warned investors about the risks of
scams related to virtual currencies.
Murck said there were a handful of well-funded companies
working towards making bitcoin more attractive and safer for
ordinary consumers by trying to insure bitcoin holdings and to
reduce the currency's volatility.
Those companies have learned from the collapse of Mt. Gox
and have more knowledge about how the industry works that was
not available before, he said.
Bitcoin could be ready for the mass market by the end of the
year, Murck added. "I feel much more confident today than I did
12 months ago. The wind is definitely blowing at our backs."
The banking industry also has a role to play in opening the
bitcoin market up, Murck said, by providing finance to companies
involved in bitcoin or integrating bitcoin services into its own
products.
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Jane Merriman)