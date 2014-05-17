By Douwe Miedema
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 17 A task force of U.S. state
regulators is working on the first bitcoin rule-book, the head
of the group said, hoping to protect users of virtual currency
from fraud without smothering the fledgling technology.
Numerous companies in the United States enable customers to
pay for goods and services in virtual currencies. But since
bitcoins are not regulated by the federal government, users face
a maze of rules in the 50 states.
"We may be looking at some type of model definitions, or
model laws or regulations, and very likely recommendations to
either our federal colleagues or to Congress," David Cotney,
Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a public hearing into the issue on Friday.
Cotney was appointed in February to head the new Emerging
Payments Task Force, a group of nine members of the Conference
of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS). He said the task force had
given itself roughly a year to complete the task.
The task force was hoping for a clearer definition of which
operators needed to be regulated and which ones did not, Cotney
said in the interview.
"Who's in and who's out? So if we can offer that (it) would
be a ... big step," he said. Cotney's group also looks at other
new payment technologies, such as mobile phone payments, and
PayPal, an online money transfer service.
Bitcoin is the most prominent of a group of so-called
virtual currencies created by computers and governed by the
Bitcoin Foundation, outside the control of any government. Some
retailers accept bitcoins as payment on the Internet or in
shops.
But recent mishaps have brought the technology under
heightened scrutiny. Mt. Gox, a Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange,
filed for bankruptcy after losing an estimated $650 million
worth of client bitcoins.
State regulators say they will not stand in the way of
virtual currency operators entering their states, but they want
to ensure the business is safe.
Task force member Benjamin Lawksy, the New York
Superintendent of Financial Services, in January said his
department was working on a "BitLicense". California is another
state that has shown interest.
So far, federal regulators have been relatively mum. The
Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement
Network (FinCEN) last year classified administrators or
exchangers of bitcoin as money transmitters, which puts them
under the remit of state regulators.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is studying whether
it has jurisdiction, given that some firms are considering
offering bitcoin derivatives. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service
has designated bitcoin as property, not currency.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by David Gregorio)