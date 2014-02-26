By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK Feb 26 Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara has sent subpoenas to Mt. Gox, other bitcoin exchanges,
and businesses that deal in bitcoin to seek information on how
they handled recent cyber attacks, a source familiar with the
probe said on Wednesday.
In the attacks - known as distributed denial of service
attacks - hackers overwhelmed bitcoin exchanges by sending
thousands of phantom transactions. At least three exchanges were
forced to halt withdrawals of bitcoins on Feb. 7, including Mt.
Gox, which was the largest at the time.
Mt. Gox never resumed service before going dormant on
Tuesday, leaving customers unable to recover their funds.
The Tokyo-based company's chief executive, Mark
Karpeles, said earlier on Wednesday that he is working with
others to solve the problems.
"As there is a lot of speculation regarding Mt Gox and its
future, I would like to use this opportunity to reassure
everyone that I am still in Japan, and working very hard with
the support of different parties to find a solution to our
recent issues," Karpeles said in a statement posted on the Mt.
Gox website.
A spokesman for Bharara declined to comment.
Bitcoin, a form of electronic money independent of
traditional banking, relies on a network of computers that solve
complex mathematical problems as part of a process that verifies
and permanently records the details of every bitcoin transaction
that is made. At current prices, the bitcoin market is worth
about $7 billion.
Investors deposit their bitcoins in digital wallets at
specific exchanges, so the Mt. Gox shutdown is similar to a bank
closing its doors - people cannot retrieve their funds.
While proponents of bitcoin hail its anonymity and lack of
ties to traditional banking, regulators have become increasingly
interested in the digital currency due to its usage by criminal
elements and its volatile nature.
It has been a rough month for bitcoin investors, with cyber
attacks on several exchanges, a sharp fall in bitcoin's value,
and rising pressure from regulators. Bitcoin's price varies by
exchange, but the losses were most dramatic on Mt. Gox, where it
fell to about $135 from $828.99 before Feb. 7.
"Mt Gox has been broken and it was obvious there was
something really bad going on there for nearly a year. They were
processing withdrawals very slowly and generally being very
opaque about what was going on there," said Mike Hearn, a
bitcoin developer in Zurich, Switzerland.
A second source familiar with the case said U.S. federal law
enforcement is investigating Mt. Gox. A third source said the
U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation was monitoring the
situation.
Japan's Finance Ministry and police are also looking into
the abrupt closure of Mt. Gox, according to the Japanese
government's top spokesman.
"MALLEABILITY"
Bitcoin has gained increasing acceptance as a method of
payment and has attracted a number of prominent venture capital
investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square
Ventures.
The digital currency has also caught the eye of hackers. The
recent cyber attacks exploited a process used by some bitcoin
exchanges that introduced "malleability" into the code governing
transactions, experts said.
Simply put, this allowed hackers to slightly alter the
details of codes to create thousands of copies of transactions.
These copies slowed the exchanges to a crawl, forcing them to
independently verify each transaction to determine what was real
and what was fake.
A document circulating on the Internet purporting to be a
crisis plan for Mt. Gox, said more than 744,000 bitcoins were
"missing due to malleability-related theft," and noted Mt. Gox
had $174 million in liabilities against $32.75 million in
assets. It was not possible to verify the document.
If accurate, that would mean approximately 6 percent of the
12.4 million bitcoins minted would be considered missing.
Developers are working on fixes to bitcoin's software to
guard against cyber attacks, though many larger service
providers have already implemented such changes, according to
Gregory Maxwell, one of the bitcoin software's core developers.
He said some malleability in the software protocol was
necessary - for example, in transactions where multiple people
can put in money, but the transaction is not valid until enough
funds are contributed.
"None of these fixes are especially complicated, but because
the correctness of the software is important we use a
conservative release process that avoids rushing anything out,"
Maxwell said, adding that the bulk of the recent work on the
software is being done by four people.
BITSTAMP
Jacob Dienelt, who trades bitcoins and sells paper bitcoin
wallets, said people he knows in the bitcoin community in New
York stopped using Mt. Gox when the exchange halted dollar
withdrawals several months ago and said all withdrawals had to
be in bitcoin. Dienelt said has not been subpoenaed.
With Mt. Gox's shutdown, Bitstamp has handled the most
volume in the last two days, with more than 165,000 U.S. dollar
transactions, according to Bitcoincharts.
Bitstamp had temporarily halted customer withdrawals earlier
this month, citing "inconsistent results" and blaming a
denial-of-service attack.
The price of bitcoin was lately at $588 on Bitstamp, up
about 7 percent on the day.
"Right now is a sweet buying opportunity. I don't think
you're going to see bitcoin go this low for awhile - if ever
again," said Jordan Kelley, chief executive of Robocoin, which
launched the world's first Bitcoin ATM in Vancouver, Canada, in
the fall. "The more that bitcoin is on the front pages, the more
that people are discussing it and educating one another, the
better for the currency."
Kelley said Robocoin has not been subpoenaed in the U.S.
regulatory probe; nor has New York-based exchange Coinsetter,
according to a spokesperson.
Bitstamp did not respond to requests for comment.