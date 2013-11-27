NEW YORK Nov 27 The price of the digital
currency bitcoin soared above $1,000 for the first time on
Wednesday, extending a surge this month after a U.S. Senate
hearing on virtual currencies.
Bitcoin hit a high of $1,044 on Tokyo-based exchange Mt.
Gox, the best-known operator of a bitcoin digital marketplace,
compared with just below $900 the previous day.
At the beginning of the month, bitcoin, the prominent
digital currency that is not backed by a government or central
bank, traded at around $215.
Bitcoin advocates say last week's Senate hearing gave more
legitimacy to the digital currency, which has been gaining
acceptance by the general public and investment community but
has yet to become an accepted form of payment on the websites of
major retailers such as Amazon.com.
Bitcoin is valued by many users for its anonymity. But
government officials expressed concerns that many virtual
currency services do not have the proper controls in place to
prevent illegal activities such as money laundering.