By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK Nov 27 The price of the digital
currency bitcoin soared above $1,000 for the first time on
Wednesday, extending a 400 percent surge in less than a month
that some see as a growing bubble in an asset that is still a
mystery to many.
Bitcoin hit a high of $1,073 on Tokyo-based exchange Mt.
Gox, the best-known operator of a bitcoin digital marketplace,
compared with just below $900 the previous day.
At the beginning of the month, bitcoin, a prominent digital
currency that is not backed by a government or central bank,
traded at around $215. The spike in its price has some believing
that it has become overvalued in a short period of time, owing
to its limited supply and increasing demand.
"A narrow asset class and lots of liquidity is the perfect
environment for a rapid burst up in value, and then
corrections," said Sebastien Galy, a currency strategist at
Societe Generale in New York.
Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day, every day. The supply of the
currency, which is "mined" by solving math problems, is limited,
and recently stood at 12 million bitcoins, worth about $12.9
billion at recent prices.
Bitcoin is not backed by physical assets and is not run by
any person or group. Its value depends on people's confidence in
the currency. It has been gaining acceptance by the general
public and investment community but has yet to become an
accepted form of payment on the websites of major retailers such
as Amazon.com.
Earlier in the month, the U.S. Senate held a hearing on
virtual currencies, with some officials expressing concern that
it is notable for its use in criminal activity and that there is
a lack of regulatory oversight.
But bitcoin advocates say last week's Senate hearing gave
more legitimacy to the currency, in part fueling the gains.
"It isn't just the bitcoin community saying that bitcoin is
used for good things and there's a lot of great potential. We
have members of Congress and government agencies who all agree,"
said Jinyoung Lee Englund, spokeswoman for the Bitcoin
Foundation in Washington.
Bitcoin is valued by many users for its anonymity. But
government officials expressed concerns that many virtual
currency services do not have the proper controls in place to
prevent illegal activities such as money laundering.
"Virtual currencies, perhaps most notably Bitcoin, have
captured the imagination of some, struck fear among others and
confused the heck out of the rest of us," Senator Thomas Carper
told the Senate Homeland Security Committee earlier this month.
In October, federal authorities shut down an online
marketplace called Silk Road that was used for purchasing drugs
and hiring hit men. Authorities seized $3.6 million worth of
bitcoin, which was used instead of cash or credit cards to
complete transactions on Silk Road.
More than 200 bitcoin businesses and other merchants are
participating in a bitcoin Black Friday shopping event, where
users can buy everything from airplane tickets to Christmas
trees to organic beer.