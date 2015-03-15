Australia job ads jump 1.4 pct in April- ANZ
SYDNEY, May 8 Australian job advertisements jumped 1.4 percent to stand at levels that would normally signal solid demand for labour, even as official figures on employment continued to be soft.
HANNOVER, Germany, March 15 Bitkom president Dieter Kempf says
* Bitkom hikes 2015 sales forecast for german information technology and telecoms industry to 1.5 percent (from 0.6 percent)
* Expects the sector to post 2015 sales of 155.5 bln euros
* Expects 26,000 jobs to be created in the sector this year
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen)
SYDNEY, May 8 Australian job advertisements jumped 1.4 percent to stand at levels that would normally signal solid demand for labour, even as official figures on employment continued to be soft.
MUMBAI, May 8 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.