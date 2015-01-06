Jan 6 Bitstamp, one of the largest exchanges for
trading the digital bitcoin currency, said it has temporarily
suspended service after "some" of its "operational wallets were
compromised" on Sunday, resulting in loss of about 19,000
bitcoins.
The breach represented "a small fraction" of its total
bitcoin reserve and the majority was held in secure offline cold
storage systems, Bitstamp posted on its website on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1eTIPEt)
The Slovenia-based firm - which said on Monday it believed
one of its operational wallets had been compromised - did not
give further details on the breach.
Bitstamp said on Tuesday it had notified all customers after
learning of the breach, requesting them not to make any deposits
to previously issued bitcoin deposit addresses.
"We would like to reassure all Bitstamp customers that their
balances held prior to our temporary suspension of services will
not be affected and will be honored in full," the exchange said.
Bitcoin, the best-known virtual currency, started
circulating in 2009. Unlike conventional money, bitcoin is
generated by computers and is independent of control or backing
by any government.
In February, Bitstamp claimed that developers had come up
with a solution to thwart cyber attacks against its platform
after Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest bitcoin exchange, lost
an estimated $650 million worth of customer bitcoin when its
faulty computer system was hacked.
