(Adds co-founder comment, bitcoin price)
LJUBLJANA Jan 6 Bitstamp, one of the largest
exchanges for trading the digital bitcoin currency, said it has
suspended its service after a security breach on Sunday,
resulting in loss of around 19,000 bitcoins.
The breach represented a small fraction of its total bitcoin
reserve and the majority was held in secure offline systems, the
Slovenia-based firm posted on its website on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1eTIPEt)
Reuters was unable to contact Bitstamp officials in Slovenia
or the United Kingdom, but one of the company's founders,
Damijan Merlak, told Slovenian state-owned news agency STA that
Bitstamp has enough liquid assets to meet its short-term
obligations.
"At present we are setting up a duplicate of the whole
infrastructure with experts in San Francisco which should be
finished within 24 hours. Then we will be able to resume our
services," Merlak told STA.
He said he could not give further details on the breach due
to an investigation.
Bitstamp said it believed one of its wallets, which store
the digital credentials for a customer's bitcoin holdings, had
been compromised.
Bitstamp said it had notified all customers after learning
of the breach, requesting them not to make any deposits to
previously issued bitcoin deposit addresses.
"We would like to reassure all Bitstamp customers that their
balances held prior to our temporary suspension of services will
not be affected and will be honored in full," the exchange said.
Bitcoin, the best-known virtual currency, started
circulating in 2009. Unlike conventional money, bitcoin is
generated by computers and is independent of control or backing
by any government.
A bitcoin is currently worth $276.80.
In February, Bitstamp claimed that developers had come up
with a solution to thwart cyber attacks against its platform
after Mt. Gox, once the world's biggest bitcoin exchange, lost
an estimated $650 million worth of customer bitcoin when its
faulty computer system was hacked.
(Reporting By Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru and Marja Novak in
Ljubljana; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Louise Heavens)