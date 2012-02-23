SEOUL Feb 23 South Korea's state oil firm Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said on Thursday its British subsidiary Dana Petroleum Plc had agreed to take a 28.3 percent stake in North Sea offshore oil field Bittern from Hess Corp .

The deal will raise Dana's stake in the field to 33 percent and add 5,500 barrels of daily production to oil reserves held by South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude importer.

KNOC, which plans to invest between $3 billion and $4 billion this year to acquire oil assets, declined to reveal the value of the deal.

South Korea, which depends almost entirely on oil imports, has around 220,000 barrels of daily production, or a 13.7 percent self-sufficiency rate--the percentage of production it owns against total requirements.

Other key shareholders of the oilfield are Royal Dutch Shell with a 39.6 percent stake and Exxon Mobil Corp with 25 percent.