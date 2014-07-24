UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
WASHINGTON, July 24 The former chief executive of BizJet, the U.S. unit of aircraft repair company Lufthansa Technik AG, pleaded guilty on Thursday for his role in a scheme to bribe government officials in Mexico and Panama, the U.S. Justice Department said.
The former CEO, Bernd Kowalewski, is the third of the company's executives to plead guilty to participating in the scheme. The company paid $12 million in 2012 to resolve related charges. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.