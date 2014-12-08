Dec 8 Bjorn Borg AB

* Björn Borg relocates sportswear operations to Stockholm

* Bjorn Borg AB (publ) has acquired the shares of Baseline B.V. in the subsidiary Bjorn Borg Sport B.V.

* The shares acquired from Baseline represent 49.58% of total shares in Björn Borg Sport

* After the acquisition Björn Borg will hold 99.63% of outstanding shares in the company

* Estimate is that the total purchase price payable for the shares will not exceed 700 KEUR

* Says wind down of operations in Bjorn Borg sport in Netherlands will entail some one-time cost implications that will mainly be taken in Q4 2014, estimated to not exceed 750 keur

* Says the sportswear operations are financially anticipated to be able to contribute positively to björn borg group already in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: