Dec 8 Bjorn Borg AB
* Björn Borg relocates sportswear operations to Stockholm
* Bjorn Borg AB (publ) has acquired the shares of Baseline
B.V. in the subsidiary Bjorn Borg Sport B.V.
* The shares acquired from Baseline represent 49.58% of
total shares in Björn Borg Sport
* After the acquisition Björn Borg will hold 99.63% of
outstanding shares in the company
* Estimate is that the total purchase price payable for the
shares will not exceed 700 KEUR
* Says wind down of operations in Bjorn Borg sport in
Netherlands will entail some one-time cost implications that
will mainly be taken in Q4 2014, estimated to not exceed 750
keur
* Says the sportswear operations are financially anticipated
to be able to contribute positively to björn borg group already
in 2015
