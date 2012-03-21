The image of India's politicians took another beating on Wednesday after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were accused of watching pornography in the Gujarat assembly, just weeks after three Karnataka lawmakers were caught viewing obscene videos and resigned.

News channels broadcast footage on Wednesday showing Shankarbhai Chaudhary allegedly watching porn on a tablet computer with his colleague Jethabhai Bharwad while sitting in the state assembly.

Both politicians said the reports were "baseless".

"Nothing of this sort happened," Chaudhary told reporters. "This is being done to malign me."

Outrage over the incident, with a dose of mockery, fuelled updates on social media, with ‘#porngate', ‘BJP MLAs' and ‘Gujarat Assembly' trending on Twitter in India.

"So all buildings of state assembly have excellent Internet speeds," commented Twitter user @wastrelette.

Three BJP MLAs in Karnataka, including a women's affairs minister, resigned in February after being caught watching pornography on a mobile phone during a state assembly session.

(Writing by Tony Tharakan)