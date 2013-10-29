By Natalie Wright
NEW YORK Oct 29 Warehouse retailer BJ's
Wholesale Club is launching a $2.1 billion refinancing
credit Thursday, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. Deutsche Bank
is lead left, with Citi, Barclays, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley
to the right.
The new credit is comprised of a $1.45 billion, six-year
first-lien term loan and a $650 million, 6.5-year second-lien
term loan. It will launch at a bank meeting at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday in New York City. Proceeds will refinance existing debt
and provided a distribution to shareholders.
The maturities of the first- and second-lien term loans are
in line with the company's existing credit facility. The
first-lien term loan will mature September 26, 2019, and the
second-lien is set to mature March 31, 2020.
The new term loans are expected to be covenant-lite.
Expected corporate family ratings on the company are B3/B-.
Refinancing is at the front of loan investors' minds. BJ's
refinancing announcement comes the same day as iron ore company
Fortescue Metals Group stated plans to enter a $4.95 billion
credit to cut pricing and extend the maturity on its existing
term loan.
"People are talking about another repricing wave," said one
institutional loan investor, noting that loan markets are
strong, with several credits tightening and upsizing in
syndication during the past week.
With loans that priced in the first quarter facing the
roll-off of six-month call protection, sources said that the
next wave of companies seeking to cut pricing is on deck.
Recent new money deals from Saks Inc, Neiman Marcus, Dell
and Hilton have already funneled through the pipeline, and one
of the last hold-outs on the new money calendar, a $4.1 billion
acquisition loan from Tribune Company, is set to launch October
31. Sources said that with year-end approaching, the window for
large deals is closing.
"Big (multi-billion dollar) deals just don't come in
December or late November, because underwriters don't want to
take the risk of a choppy market or unfocused audience," said
another loan investor.
The market, in addition to possible refinancing and
repricing deals such as the BJ's deal set to launch this week,
is also focused on smaller M&A/LBO deals poised to hit debt
markets.
BJ's last hit institutional loan markets in February. At
that time, the company repriced its $1.3 billion term loan B at
a spread of LIB+325, with a 1 percent Libor floor, at par. That
facility priced with 101 soft call protection for six months.
Headquartered in Westborough, MA, BJ's Wholesale Club is an
operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United
States. The company operates 200 Clubs in 15 states from Maine
to Florida.
The company announced its acquisition by private equity
firms Leonard Green & Partners and CVC Capital Partners in 2011.