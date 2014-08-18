Aug 18 Beijing Jingxi Tourism Development Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.3 billion yuan (537.24 million US dollar) via private placement of shares to acquire three media companies

* Says shares to resume trading on August 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/XuyEW7; bit.ly/1teHAJP

