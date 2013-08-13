* Retail sales -0.2 pct mo/mo vs -0.8 pct forecast
* Goods consumption +0.4 pct mo/mo
* Data means rate cuts now probably off agenda
(Adds detail, analyst, rate outlook)
OSLO, Aug 13 Norwegian consumption data beat
forecasts in June, suggesting one of Europe's strongest
economies of recent years has turned the corner after a rough
patch, and all but eliminating chances of a cut in interest
rates.
Retail sales fell 0.2 percent on the month in June, far
stronger than expectations for a 0.8 percent fall, while broader
goods consumption grew by 0.4 percent on the month after 0.3
percent in May.
"Retail sales show a clear upward trend ... and private
consumption will provide a healthy contribution to GDP growth,"
Nordea economist Erik Bruce said.
"After last week's inflation data, talk of a rate cut was
over and these numbers just reinforce that view."
Tuesday's data extended an impressive recent run for the
Norwegian economy.
Fuelled by its massive offshore oil sector, it weathered the
European downturn well until the first half of 2013, when
unemployment rose, consumption fell and growth slowed.
In mid-June the central bank said there was a 50 percent
chance it would cut rates in September to prop up the economy.
But since then unemployment appears to have peaked,
manufacturing output hit a record high and the crown currency
stabilised at a weaker level, giving exporters a bit of relief.
The crown firmed close to a half a percent on the retail and
goods consumption data and at 0822 GMT, it traded at 7.7800
against the euro.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Camilla Knudsen and Gwladys
Fouche; Editing by John Stonestreet)