Dec 23Bank of Moscow :

* Sets the placement date for 10 million of BO-09 series bonds for Dec. 29

* The nominal value of the bonds is 1,000 roubles per bond totalling to 10 billion roubles ($185 million)

* VTB Kapital is underwriter for the issue

Source text: bit.ly/1ACqU3y

($1 = 54.0820 roubles)