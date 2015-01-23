European shares seen down slightly as oil drops, earnings in focus- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Jan 23 Otkritie FC Bank :
* Says on Jan. 22 shareholders approved merger with Bank Petrocommerce
* Decides to issue additional ordinary 18,500,000 shares of nominal value of 50 roubles a share to be converted into Bank Petrocommerce shares
* Decides to issue 98,000,000 preferred A type shares at issue price of 50 roubles a share in closed subscription
* Says potential purchaser of the A type preferred shares is Russian Federation or Vneshekonombank Source text: bit.ly/1BOHrUc Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.7125 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 5 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly higher on Friday on dollar selling by exporters while the market awaited inflows from sovereign bond and syndicated loans, dealers said.