BANGKOK, Sept 22 Thailand's Bangkok Life
Assurance Pcl aims to start operations in Cambodia next
year to tap strong demand in its fast-growing Southeast Asian
neighbour after receiving a licence earlier this year, an
executive said on Thursday.
It is the second Thai life insurer to operate in Cambodia
after bigger rival Muang Thai Life Assurance, a unit of
Kasikornbank, began operations in April.
Bangkok Life is setting up an office and hiring sales
representatives and plans to offer whole-life protection scheme
and savings packages at initial stage, Komkai Thusaranon, acting
president of Bangkok Life, told a news conference.
The insurer has set up a subsidiary in Cambodia, Bangkok
Life Assurance (Cambodia) Plc, with a 52 percent stake and is
also looking to expand its business in other Southeast Asian
countries, Komkai said.
PT Asuransi Central Asia holds a 25 percent stake in the
Cambodian unit and Bangkok Insurance Pcl has a 15
percent stake. The remaining 8 percent is held by Asia
Financial, according to Thai stock exchange data.
Bangkok Life, part of Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand's
largest lender, was ranked number six in Thai life assurance
market with a share of 7.55 percent in the second quarter of
2016.
Bangkok Life's total premiums are expected to rise 19
percent this year, outperforming the overall sector, which is
expected to drop 3 percent due to weak economy and sluggish
domestic consumption, she added.
