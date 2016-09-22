BANGKOK, Sept 22 Thailand's Bangkok Life Assurance Pcl aims to start operations in Cambodia next year to tap strong demand in its fast-growing Southeast Asian neighbour after receiving a licence earlier this year, an executive said on Thursday.

It is the second Thai life insurer to operate in Cambodia after bigger rival Muang Thai Life Assurance, a unit of Kasikornbank, began operations in April.

Bangkok Life is setting up an office and hiring sales representatives and plans to offer whole-life protection scheme and savings packages at initial stage, Komkai Thusaranon, acting president of Bangkok Life, told a news conference.

The insurer has set up a subsidiary in Cambodia, Bangkok Life Assurance (Cambodia) Plc, with a 52 percent stake and is also looking to expand its business in other Southeast Asian countries, Komkai said.

PT Asuransi Central Asia holds a 25 percent stake in the Cambodian unit and Bangkok Insurance Pcl has a 15 percent stake. The remaining 8 percent is held by Asia Financial, according to Thai stock exchange data.

Bangkok Life, part of Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand's largest lender, was ranked number six in Thai life assurance market with a share of 7.55 percent in the second quarter of 2016.

Bangkok Life's total premiums are expected to rise 19 percent this year, outperforming the overall sector, which is expected to drop 3 percent due to weak economy and sluggish domestic consumption, she added. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)