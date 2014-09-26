BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
Sept 26 BKS Bank AG : * Says announces details of capital increase * Says board decided on increase of share capital from 65,520,000 euros to 72,072,000 euros by issuing up to 3,276,000 new ordinary shares * Says existing shareholders will receive subscription rights at a ratio of new
1 share for 10 existing shares * Says subscription period is expected to commence on Oct. 6 and is expected
to end on Oct. 22 * Says new shares will be issued at a price of 16.00 euros per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.