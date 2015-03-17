BRIEF-Aritzia Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.16 excluding items
* Aritzia reports strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 17 Black Earth Farming Ltd
* Says Black Earth Farming announces land swap
* Says divests assets in Lipetsk, Ryazan and Tambov in return for land and elevator in proximity to existing operations in Morshansk, Tambov
* Says expects to book a profit on the swap but is awaiting an independent fair valuation on the incoming assets
* Says net cash pre-tax proceeds from the transaction are estimated at circa $1.6 million at the current exchange rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Whole Foods Market - John B. Elstrott, Morris Siegel, JONATHAN D. SOKOLOFF, Dr. Ralph Z. Sorenson and William A. Tindell, III resigned from board of co Source text: [http://bit.ly/2r17CEi] Further company coverage: