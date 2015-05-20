May 19 Black Knight Financial Services Inc's said its initial public offering has been priced at $24.50 per share, valuing the provider of software and services to the mortgage industry, at about $3.65 billion.

The IPO raised about $441 million, after the company's upsized offering of 18 million Class A shares was priced above the midpoint of its expected range of $22-$25 per share.

Black Knight Financial, which counts title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc and private equity firm Thomas H Lee Partners as its major shareholders, is selling all the shares in the offering.

The company, which lists Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co among its largest clients, helps in mortgage servicing and also provides information on property valuation and collateral risk to originators and mortgage servicers.

Black Knight, earlier known as Lender Processing Services Inc, was bought by Fidelity in 2013 for about $2.9 billion in cash and stock to grow its mortgage servicing business.

The company is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol "BKFS".

JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities are among the lead underwriters for the offering.

