May 20 Shares of Black Knight Financial Services
Inc, a provider of software and services to the
mortgage industry, rose as much as 8.7 percent in their market
debut, valuing the company at about $4 billion.
The company raised about $441 million after its IPO was
priced at $24.50 per share, close to the top end of the expected
range of $22-$25.
Black Knight, which counts title insurer Fidelity National
Financial Inc and private equity firm Thomas H Lee
Partners as its major shareholders, is selling all the 18
million Class A shares in the upsized offering.
Black Knight, formerly known as Lender Processing Services
Inc, was bought by Fidelity in May 2013 for about $2.9 billion
in cash and stock to boost its mortgage servicing business.
Black Knight shares opened at $26.25 and touched a high of
$26.63 in morning trade.
J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities
are the lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)