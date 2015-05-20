(Adds details)

May 20 Shares of Black Knight Financial Services Inc, a provider of software and services to the mortgage industry, rose as much as 9.2 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $4 billion.

Black Knight raised about $441 million after its IPO was priced at $24.50 per share, near the top end of the expected range of $22-$25.

The company, whose shareholders include title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc and private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, sold all 18 million Class A shares in the upsized offering.

Fidelity will continue to control Black Knight through its holding of Class B common stock. Thomas H. Lee holds 61.3 percent of Black Knight's outstanding Class A common stock.

Black Knight shares opened at $26.25 and touched a high of $26.75. About 5.7 million shares changed hands, making it the most heavily traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

Formerly known as Lender Processing Services Inc, Black Knight was bought by Fidelity in May 2013 for about $2.9 billion in cash and stock to boost its mortgage servicing business.

Lender Processing Services came under scrutiny after the financial crisis over allegations that it filed fraudulent documents in foreclosure cases, and the company paid $127 million in January 2013 to settle inquiries related to some of its signing and notarization practices. (reut.rs/1IJkaXi)

Black Knight, which lists Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co among its largest clients, provides technology that is used by lenders throughout the mortgage process, from origination to foreclosure.

BKFS Operating LLC, the operating company of Black Knight Financial, reported net earnings of $14.5 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $89.9 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 12.2 percent to $227.2 million.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities were lead underwriters for the offering.

Fidelity National shares were little changed at $38.51. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr)