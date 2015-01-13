BRIEF-Moody's says Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government
* Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government
Jan 13 Black Pearl Capital SA :
* Janusz Smoczynski appointed as the company's new chairman of management board Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government
TAIPEI, May 9 Taiwan stocks broke above the key 10,000 level for the first time in two years on Tuesday as retail investors piled in behind foreign ones, but profit-taking erased most of the early gains. The 10,000-points milestone came after Taiwan's exports for April on Monday showed continued recovery for the trade-reliant economy with a surge in imports last month signaling the momentum would stay. Foreign investors remain net buyers in stocks as the Tai