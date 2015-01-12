Jan 12 Black Pearl Capital SA :

* Said on Friday that Radoslaw Piesiewicz bought 21,361,662 of the company's shares (52.96 pct stake) on Jan. 8 and increased his stake to 55.26 pct from 2.3 pct

* Threems Capital Limited bought 2,021,106 of the company's shares (or 5.01 pct stake in the company) on Dec. 21, 2014

* Threems Capital Limited raised its stake in company to 57.97 pct (or 23,382,782 shares) from 52.96 pct stake (or 21,361,662 shares) Source text for Eikon:

* Dyffryn Holdings Limited sold 2,021,106 of the company's shares on Dec. 21, 2014, and currently does not hold Black Pearl Capital's stake

