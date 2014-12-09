Dec 9 Black Peony Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan ($258.67 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on December 10

* Says plans to set up a textile unit with registered capital of 80 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/12Iit9m; bit.ly/1G9nK92; bit.ly/1qp4ZKX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)